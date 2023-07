New Suit - Patent

Five Below, a teen-centric discount retailer with more than 1,000 U.S. locations, was slapped with a patent infringement lawsuit Monday in Texas Eastern District Court. The case was brought by Parker Bunt & Ainsworth on behalf of S3G Technology. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00345, S3G Technology LLC v. Five Below, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 24, 2023, 5:08 PM

Plaintiffs

S3G Technology LLC

Plaintiffs

Parker Bunt & Ainsworth

defendants

Five Below, Inc.

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims