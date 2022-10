New Suit - Trademark

Jewelry and fashion company Tous filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against Jewelry 1701 LLC and Neisy Rodriguez on Wednesday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Foley & Lardner, accuses the defendants of selling counterfeit Tous products through online platforms such as Instagram, TikTok and Shopify. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-23402, S. Tous S.L. v. Jewerly 1701 LLC et al.