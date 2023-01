New Suit - Patent

S. J. Electro Systems filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Alderon Industries on Thursday in Minnesota District Court. The suit, brought by Taft Stettinius & Hollister, alleges that the defendant's VersAlarm products infringe the plaintiff's patent relating to water-resistant alarm systems. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:23-cv-00199, S. J. Electro Systems LLC v. Alderon Industries LLC.

Technology

January 26, 2023, 12:53 PM