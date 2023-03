New Suit - ERISA

UnitedHealthcare Insurance and other defendants were hit with an ERISA lawsuit Tuesday in Utah District Court. The court action was filed by Brian S. King P.C. on behalf of a plaintiff seeking coverage for his daughter's mental and behavioral health treatment. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00166, S., individually and on behalf of A.S., a minor v. United Healthcare Insurance Company et al.