Who Got The Work

Maryann Bauhs of Dorsey & Whitney has entered an appearance for UnitedHealth Group in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The complaint, brought by Brian S. King PC on behalf of a plaintiff and her minor child, is part of a wave of cases challenging health insurers' denial of coverage for inpatient mental health and substance abuse treatment. T-Mobile was also named as a defendant. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Daphne A. Oberg, is 2:23-cv-00478, S. et al v. United Healthcare Insurance Company et al.

Telecommunications

September 07, 2023, 4:30 PM

Plaintiffs

A. S.

H. S.

Plaintiffs

Brian S King PC

defendants

T-Mobile USA, Inc.

United Behavioral Health

United Healthcare Insurance Company

T-Mobile USA, Inc. Employee Benefit Plan

defendant counsels

Dorsey & Whitney

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations