United Healthcare Insurance Co. and T-Mobile, the mobile service provider, were slapped with an ERISA lawsuit Monday in Utah District Court. The suit, brought by Brian S. King PC on behalf of a plaintiff and her minor child, is part of a wave of cases challenging health insurers' denial of coverage for inpatient mental health and substance abuse treatment. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00478, S. et al v. United Healthcare Insurance Company et al.
Telecommunications
July 25, 2023, 5:04 AM