New Suit - ERISA

United Healthcare Insurance Co. and T-Mobile, the mobile service provider, were slapped with an ERISA lawsuit Monday in Utah District Court. The suit, brought by Brian S. King PC on behalf of a plaintiff and her minor child, is part of a wave of cases challenging health insurers' denial of coverage for inpatient mental health and substance abuse treatment. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00478, S. et al v. United Healthcare Insurance Company et al.

Telecommunications

July 25, 2023, 5:04 AM

Plaintiffs

A. S.

H. S.

Plaintiffs

Brian S King PC

defendants

T-Mobile USA, Inc.

United Behavioral Health

United Healthcare Insurance Company

T-Mobile USA, Inc. Employee Benefit Plan

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations