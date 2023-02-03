Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Littler Mendelson on Friday removed a wage-and-hour class action against BJ's Restaurants Inc. and BJ's Restaurant Operations to Connecticut District Court. The suit was filed by Hayber, McKenna & Dinsemore on behalf of tip-based employees who allege that they were not fully paid for hours worked due to the defendants' misapplication of 'tip credit' toward their wages. The case is 3:23-cv-00140, Rzasa v. Bj's Restaurants, Inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

February 03, 2023, 1:50 PM