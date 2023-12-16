Who Got The Work

Mark D. Tolman and Elena T. Vetter of Parsons Behle & Latimer have stepped in to defend Zions Bancorp. in an employment discrimination lawsuit. The complaint was filed Nov. 1 in Utah District Court by Stavros Law PC on behalf of a financial analyst who claims she was subjected to race discrimination, retaliation and wrongful termination. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jared C. Bennett, is 2:23-cv-00796, Ryu v. Zions Bancorporation.

Banking & Financial Services

December 16, 2023, 2:01 PM

Plaintiffs

Mi Ryu

Plaintiffs

Stavros Law PC

defendants

Zions Bancorporation

defendant counsels

Parsons Behle & Latimer

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination