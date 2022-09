Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Burns White LLC; and Forry Ullman on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Progressive and other defendants to Pennsylvania Middle District Court. The complaint, which pertains to underinsured motorist coverage, was filed by Bruno Law on behalf of Kenneth Ryno and Joann M. Sienkiewicz. The case is 3:22-cv-01358, Ryno et al v. The Progressive Corporation et al.