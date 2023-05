Who Got The Work

Allegra A. Gorchynski of Polsinelli has entered an appearance for Dopple Inc. in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The suit, which seeks payment for allegedly overdue invoices, was filed March 30 in California Southern District Court by Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders on behalf of clothing company Rylee + Cru Inc. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Larry Alan Burns, is 3:23-cv-00569, Rylee and Cru, Inc. v. Dopple, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 15, 2023, 3:54 AM

Plaintiffs

Rylee and Cru, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders

defendants

Chao Wang

Dopple, Inc.

defendant counsels

Polsinelli

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract