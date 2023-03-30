Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in California Southern District Court on behalf of clothing company Rylee and Cru Inc. The suit targets Dopple Inc. and CEO Chao Wang in connection with an authorized retailer agreement. According to the suit, the defendants failed to pay $209,808 in outstanding invoices. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00569, Rylee and Cru, Inc. v. Dopple, Inc. et al.
Retail & Consumer Goods
March 30, 2023, 8:32 PM