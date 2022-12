New Suit - Trademark

Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Tuesday in California Northern District Court on behalf of Rylee and Cru Inc. over the alleged sale of counterfeit goods. The suit pursues claims against QuincyMae.shop. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:22-cv-07509, Rylee and Cru, Inc. v. Anonymous Ultimate Licensee of QuincyMae.shop et al.

Internet & Social Media

December 02, 2022, 10:08 AM