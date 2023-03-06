Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Litchfield Cavo on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Cincinnati Financial subsidiary the Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Co., Gateway Apartments Ltd. Partnership and the Hispanic Housing Development Corp. to Illinois Northern District Court. The complaint, filed by Levin & Perconti on behalf of Kenneth Rye, arises from wrongful death claims after three elderly residents died in their apartments following multiple days of complaints of excessive heat in the building. The case is 1:23-cv-01375, Rye v. The Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

March 06, 2023, 7:39 PM