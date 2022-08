Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Prince Lobel Tye on Friday removed a lawsuit against Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority to Massachusetts District Court. The complaint, for alleged breaches of the Family and Medical Leave Act, was filed pro se by Toney Ryder. The case is 1:22-cv-11337, Ryder v. Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority.

Transportation & Logistics

August 19, 2022, 10:44 AM