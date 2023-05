New Suit - Contract

Ryder System sued Relaxed Logistics Monday in Florida Southern District Court for alleged breach of contract. The case was filed by the Bernstein Law Firm. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-21721, Ryder Truck Rental, Inc. v. Relaxed Logistics, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

May 08, 2023, 3:19 PM

Plaintiffs

Ryder Truck Rental, Inc.

Plaintiffs

The Behar Law Firm, P.A.

The Bernstein Law Firm

defendants

Relaxed Logistics, Inc.

nature of claim: 150/alleging breach of contract