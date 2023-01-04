New Suit - Bad Faith Insurance

Ryder Truck Rental sued Progressive Southeastern Insurance Company Wednesday in Montana District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The lawsuit, brought by Tarlow Stonecipher Weamer & Kelly, contends that Progressive delayed and ignored Ryder's tender for defense and request for payment in connection with claims arising from a fatal motor vehicle collision. Counsel have not yet appeared for the insurer. The case is 1:23-cv-00001, Ryder Truck Rental, Inc. v. Progressive Southeastern Insurance Company.

Transportation & Logistics

January 04, 2023, 8:29 PM