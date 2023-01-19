New Suit

Ryder Truck Rental filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Great West Casualty, Rhino Transportation and other defendants on Thursday in Texas Northern District Court. The complaint, brought by the David Allen Law Group, seeks defense and indemnification in an underlying personal injury lawsuit stemming from a motor vehicle collision. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00148, Ryder Truck Rental Inc. v. Great West Casualty Co. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

January 19, 2023, 8:10 PM