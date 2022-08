Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Clement Rivers LLP on Wednesday removed a product liability lawsuit against Univar Solutions, a distributor of chemicals and ingredients, and other defendants to South Carolina District Court. The complaint was filed by Wigger Law Firm on behalf of James Ryan, who contends that his exposure to Picrin and Vikane caused him to suffer from fatal hypoxic respiratory failure. The case is 2:22-cv-02636, Ryan v. Soil Chemical Corporation.

Wholesalers

August 12, 2022, 6:53 AM