New Suit - Securities

Romeo Power, a supplier of electric vehicle batteries, and members of its board of directors were slapped with a securities lawsuit Friday in New York Southern District Court in connection with the board's attempt to sell Romeo, through its wholly-owned subsidiary J Purchaser Corp., to Nikola Corporation. The lawsuit, brought by Rowley Law PLLC on behalf of John Ryan, accuses the defendants of overstating financial reports and making false statements regarding the company's financial projections. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-07734, Ryan v. Romeo Power, Inc. et al.

Automotive

September 10, 2022, 11:16 AM