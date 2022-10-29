Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Friday removed a negligence lawsuit against Quest Diagnostics and Comprehensive Health Services Inc. to California Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Small Law PC on behalf of a former Border Patrol Agent who claims that the defendants mishandled her urine sample resulting in a faulty positive test result for marijuana. The case is 3:22-cv-01687, Ryan v. Quest Diagnostics Clinical Laboratories, Inc. et al.

Health Care

October 29, 2022, 5:19 PM