Who Got The Work

Kimberly D. Saginario of Littler Mendelson has entered an appearance for Booking Holdings, the owner of online booking services including OpenTable, Booking.com and Kayak, and Opentable Inc. in a pending lawsuit over alleged age-based employment discrimination. The case was filed May 2 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by Console Mattiacci Law on behalf of a former employee. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge R. Barclay Surrick, is 2:23-cv-01671, Ryan v. Opentable, Inc. et al.

June 16, 2023, 11:28 AM

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination