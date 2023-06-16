Kimberly D. Saginario of Littler Mendelson has entered an appearance for Booking Holdings, the owner of online booking services including OpenTable, Booking.com and Kayak, and Opentable Inc. in a pending lawsuit over alleged age-based employment discrimination. The case was filed May 2 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by Console Mattiacci Law on behalf of a former employee. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge R. Barclay Surrick, is 2:23-cv-01671, Ryan v. Opentable, Inc. et al.
June 16, 2023, 11:28 AM