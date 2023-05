New Suit - Employment

Booking Holdings companies OpenTable and Kayak Software were hit with an employment discrimination lawsuit on Tuesday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The court case was filed by Console Mattiacci Law on behalf of a former employee alleging age discrimination and retaliation. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-01671, Ryan v. Opentable, Inc. et al.

Technology

May 02, 2023, 5:14 PM

Plaintiffs

Joseph Ryan

Plaintiffs

Console Mattiacci Law LLC

defendants

Kayak Software Corporation

Opentable, Inc.

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination