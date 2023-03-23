Space tech company Maxar Technologies and members of its board of directors were hit with a shareholder lawsuit Wednesday in New York Southern District Court over the company's proposed acquisition by funds advised by Advent International Corp. for roughly $6.4 billion. The suit, brought by Rowley Law on behalf of John Ryan, alleges that the proxy statement filed in support of the deal contains misleading information regarding financial projections and financial analyses provided by the company's financial advisor, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02437, Ryan v. Maxar Technologies Inc. et al.
March 23, 2023, 6:15 AM