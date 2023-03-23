New Suit - Securities

Space tech company Maxar Technologies and members of its board of directors were hit with a shareholder lawsuit Wednesday in New York Southern District Court over the company's proposed acquisition by funds advised by Advent International Corp. for roughly $6.4 billion. The suit, brought by Rowley Law on behalf of John Ryan, alleges that the proxy statement filed in support of the deal contains misleading information regarding financial projections and financial analyses provided by the company's financial advisor, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02437, Ryan v. Maxar Technologies Inc. et al.

Technology

March 23, 2023, 6:15 AM

Plaintiffs

John Ryan

Plaintiffs

Rowley Law PLLC

defendants

Maxar Technologies Inc.

C. Robert Kehler

Daniel L. Jablonsky

Eddy Zervigon

Eric J. Zahler

Gilman Louie

Heather A. Wilson

Howell M. Estes, III

Joanne O. Isham

L. Roger Mason, Jr.

Nick S. Cyprus

Roxanne J. Decyk

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws