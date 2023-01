Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against M&T Bank Corp., a financial services company offering personal and business banking, to Virginia Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by a pro se plaintiff. The case is 2:23-cv-00001, Ryan-Omowale-Felix v. M&T Bank.

Banking & Financial Services

January 04, 2023, 3:21 PM