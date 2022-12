New Suit

Bracewell filed a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit Wednesday in Texas Southern District Court on behalf of accounting and tax consultancy Ryan LLC. The complaint seeks from the U.S. Department of the Treasury all records related to the the Captive Insurance Program and the calculation of penalties for abusive tax shelters for the tax years 2012 to 2018. The case is 4:22-cv-04160, Ryan, LLC v. U.S. Department of the Treasury.

Government

November 30, 2022, 6:53 PM