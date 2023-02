New Suit

Flagstar Bank was hit with a foreclosure lawsuit Tuesday in Ohio Southern District Court. The court action was brought by Doucet Co. LPA on behalf of Megan Malone and Travis Ryan. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00484, Ryan et al v. Flagstar Bank FSB.

Banking & Financial Services

February 01, 2023, 5:08 AM