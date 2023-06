Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Shutts & Bowen on Tuesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Adalwin LLC and Invitation Homes Realty to Florida Middle District Court. The complaint, for bodily injury claims stemming from alleged air contamination in a rental unit, was filed by the Law Office of Joic Koulianos on behalf of Courtney Gassen and Jack Ryan. The case is 8:23-cv-01381, Ryan v. Adalwin LLC.

June 20, 2023, 5:54 PM

Courtney Gassen

Jack Ryan

L.R.

S.R.

Adalwin, LLC

Invitation Homes Realty, LLC

Shutts & Bowen

