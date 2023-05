New Suit - Contract

Michelman & Robinson filed a fraudulent transfer lawsuit Tuesday in Texas Western District Court on behalf of Scott Ryan and Ryan Consulting LLC. The complaint pursues claims against Analytix Solutions, FirstBank of Puerto Rico and other defendants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00609, Ryan Consulting LLC et al v. FirstBank of Puerto Rico et al.

Business Services

May 31, 2023, 5:09 AM

Plaintiffs

Ryan Consulting LLC

Scott Ryan

Plaintiffs

Michelman & Robinson

defendants

Analytix Solutions

FirstBank of Puerto Rico

Terra Rossa

Trellis Advisors

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct