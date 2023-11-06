Christopher S. Dodrill and Kristin H. Agnew of Greenberg Traurig have entered appearances for JPMorgan Chase in a pending fraudulent transfer lawsuit. The complaint was filed Sept. 21 in Texas Southern District Court by the Law offices of Lennon C. Wright on behalf of Ryan Construction Services LLC. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Alfred H. Bennett, is 4:23-cv-03567, Ryan Construction Services, LLC et al v. JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association.
Banking & Financial Services
November 06, 2023, 11:02 AM