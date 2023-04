New Suit - Contract

CVS Pharmacy and Caremark were hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in Mississippi Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by Brown Buchanan P.A. on behalf of Rx Solutions. Defense lawyers have not yet entered an appearance. The case is 1:23-cv-00100, Rx Solutions, Inc. v. Caremark, L.L.C. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 14, 2023, 8:19 PM

Plaintiffs

Rx Solutions, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Brown Buchanan, Pa - Biloxi

defendants

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Caremark, L.L.C.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract