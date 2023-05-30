Elizabeth Zamora Meraz, Kevin P. Shea, and Aon Hussain from Nixon Peabody have entered appearances for CVS Pharmacy and Caremark LLC in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The action was filed April 14 in Mississippi Southern District Court by Brown Buchanan P.A. on behalf of Rx Solutions. Caremark is also represented by Phelps Dunbar. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Halil S. Ozerden, is 1:23-cv-00100, Rx Solutions, Inc. v. Caremark, L.L.C. et al.
Retail & Consumer Goods
May 30, 2023, 10:54 AM