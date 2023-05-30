Who Got The Work

Elizabeth Zamora Meraz, Kevin P. Shea, and Aon Hussain from Nixon Peabody have entered appearances for CVS Pharmacy and Caremark LLC in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The action was filed April 14 in Mississippi Southern District Court by Brown Buchanan P.A. on behalf of Rx Solutions. Caremark is also represented by Phelps Dunbar. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Halil S. Ozerden, is 1:23-cv-00100, Rx Solutions, Inc. v. Caremark, L.L.C. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 30, 2023, 10:54 AM

Plaintiffs

Rx Solutions, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Brown Buchanan, Pa - Biloxi

defendants

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Caremark, L.L.C.

defendant counsels

Nixon Peabody

Phelps Dunbar

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract