Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Conner & Winters on Wednesday removed a trade secret lawsuit against medical technology maker Stryker, former employees of ROK Medical Management and other defendants to Oklahoma Western District Court. The suit was filed by Ryan Whaley on behalf of ROK Medical, which accuses the defendants of conspiring to disseminate customer data to competing third party vendors in order to usurp ROK's spine-related products business. The case is 5:22-cv-00731, RX Medical LLC et al v. Melton et al.

Health Care

August 24, 2022, 7:54 PM