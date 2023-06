Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at K&L Gates on Friday removed a breach-of-warranty lawsuit against Westlake Royal Building Products to South Carolina District Court. The complaint, arising from a dispute over a lifetime warranty for window shutters that allegedly depreciated quickly, was filed by Goings Law Firm on behalf of RWG Properties. The case is 3:23-cv-02441, Rwg Properties LLC v. Westlake Royal Building Products Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

June 02, 2023, 6:30 PM

Plaintiffs

Rwg Properties LLC

Plaintiffs

Goings Law Firm LLC

defendants

Westlake Royal Building Products Inc

defendant counsels

K&L Gates

nature of claim: 195/over alleged product defects