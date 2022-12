Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Littler Mendelson on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Metal-Matic to Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid sales commissions, was filed by Bodman on behalf of R.V.M Associates. The case is 2:22-cv-13065, R.V.M Associates Inc. v. Metal-Matic LLC et al.

December 19, 2022, 12:49 PM