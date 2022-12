Who Got The Work

Ashley Saul of Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr has entered an appearance for Marcala LLC in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The complaint, which centers on the design of keyless handles, was filed Nov. 15 in Florida Middle District Court by Workman Nydegger and Matulis IP Law on behalf of RVLock & Co. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William F. Jung, is 8:22-cv-02610, Rvlock & Co., LLC v. Marcala LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 30, 2022, 9:49 AM