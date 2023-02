Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Cozen O'Connor on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Westchester Surplus Lines Insurance to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, over damages arising from a windstorm, was filed by Kanner & Pintaluga on behalf of RV Palermo Holdings. The case is 1:23-cv-20720, RV Palermo Holdings LLC v. Westchester Surplus Lines Insurance Co.

Insurance

February 23, 2023, 4:08 PM