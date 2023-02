Removed To Federal Court

Bright Horizons Family Solutions removed an employment class action to Washington Western District Court on Tuesday. The suit, filed by the Terrell Marshall Law Group and Towards Justice, alleges that the defendant's noncompete provisions are unenforceable under Washington state law. Bright Horizons Family Solutions is represented by Littler Mendelson. The case is 2:23-cv-00233, Rutter v. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc.

Business Services

February 21, 2023, 8:45 PM