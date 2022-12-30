New Suit - Antitrust

Pesticide sellers Syngenta Corp. and Corteva Inc. were slapped with an antitrust class action Friday in Arkansas Eastern District Court. The case, filed by Liston & Deas and the Arkansas Attorney General's Office, is part of a wave of litigation accusing the defendants of conspiring to suppress competition from generic crop protection products through loyalty programs with distributors and retailers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:22-cv-01287, Rutledge v. Syngenta Crop Protection AG et al.

Agriculture

December 30, 2022, 4:02 PM