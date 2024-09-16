Who Got The Work

Josh C. Harrison and Michael C. Guarino of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart have stepped in to defend Hospital Housekeeping Systems in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The complaint was filed July 31 in Alabama Northern District Court by attorney Allen D. Arnold on behalf of an employee in the dietary department who contends that she was wrongfully terminated after returning from FMLA leave. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge C. Lynwood Smith. Jr., is 3:24-cv-01037, Rutledge v. Hospital Housekeeping Systems LLC.

Alabama

September 16, 2024, 6:46 AM

