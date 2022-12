Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against Acushnet Company to California Southern District Court. The complaint, filed by E&L LLP, alleges claims for age discrimination and wrongful termination. The case is 3:22-cv-02045, Rutledge v. Acushnet Company et al.

California

December 23, 2022, 9:34 PM