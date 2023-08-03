New Suit

The Woodland Park School District, the Woodland Park Board of Education and the Woodland Park superintendent Ken Witt were sued Thursday in Colorado District Court. The complaint, which was filed by the ACLU and Wheeler Trigg O'Donnell on behalf of Logan Ruths, contends that the plaintiff's First Amendment rights were violated when he was wrongfully banned from school board meetings after speaking against anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric. The case is 1:23-cv-01971, Ruths v. Woodland Park School District Re-2 et al.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

August 03, 2023, 2:30 PM

Plaintiffs

Logan Ruths

Plaintiffs

Aclu Of Colorado

Wheeler Trigg O'Donnell

American Civil Liberties Union

defendants

Ken Witt

Woodland Park Board of Education

Woodland Park School District Re-2

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation