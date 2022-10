Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Clark Hill and Elardo Bragg Rossi & Palumbo on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Travelers, a New York-based insurance company, and other defendants to Arizona District Court. The complaint was filed by the Law Firm of Richard T. Treon on behalf of Ciana Jordan Ruth. The case is 2:22-cv-01730, Ruth v. Travelers Personal Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

October 12, 2022, 7:58 AM