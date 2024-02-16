Rutgers Was Right: Court Wont Strike Down COVID-19 Vaccine M...

News From Law.com

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit has rejected a challenge to Rutgers University's policy requiring students attending classes in person to have a COVID-19 vaccine. The appeals court, in a precedential decision, upheld a U.S. District Court judge's ruling dismissing the claims raised by the plaintiffs, 13 students and an anti-vaccine group. The decision was not unanimous. Judge Cheryl Ann Krause, writing for the court, was joined by Judge Tamika Montgomery-Reeves, while Judge Kent Jordan issued a partial dissent.

February 16, 2024, 1:13 PM

