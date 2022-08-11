Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Hogan Lovells on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Bank of America to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Boies Schiller Flexner on behalf of Rusty115 Corp. and other plaintiffs, contends that BofA provided false comfort letters and balance verification letters regarding the trust account of Wright Brothers Aircraft Title Inc. In reliance on those representations, the complaint states, the plaintiffs placed millions of dollars into a trust/escrow account maintained by Wright Brothers and were collectively defrauded out of $167 million. The case is 1:22-cv-22541, Rusty115 Corp. et al v. Bank Of America, N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

August 11, 2022, 6:25 AM