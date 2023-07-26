Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Akerman and Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders on Tuesday removed a foreclosure lawsuit against Bank of America, Countrywide Home Loans Inc. and other defendants to Nevada District Court. The suit was filed by the Flangas Civil Law Firm on behalf of the Charles R. Ellis Living Trust. The case is 2:23-cv-01178, Rusty Brown, as Trustee of the Charles R. Ellis Living Trust et al v. National Default Servicing Corporation, an Arizona corporation et al.

Banking & Financial Services

July 26, 2023, 4:12 AM

Plaintiffs

Plaintiffs

defendants

defendant counsels

nature of claim: 290/over claims related to real property