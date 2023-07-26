Removed To Federal Court
Lawyers at Akerman and Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders on Tuesday removed a foreclosure lawsuit against Bank of America, Countrywide Home Loans Inc. and other defendants to Nevada District Court. The suit was filed by the Flangas Civil Law Firm on behalf of the Charles R. Ellis Living Trust. The case is 2:23-cv-01178, Rusty Brown, as Trustee of the Charles R. Ellis Living Trust et al v. National Default Servicing Corporation, an Arizona corporation et al.
Banking & Financial Services
July 26, 2023, 4:12 AM
Plaintiffs
- Charles R. Ellis Living Trust, a Nevada Trust
- Rusty Brown, as Trustee of the Charles R. Ellis Living Trust
Plaintiffs
- Homeowner Relief Lawyers LLC
- Flangas Law Offices
defendants
- Nationstar Mortgage, LLC
- Countrywide Home Loans Inc.
- Bank of America, N.A., a National Banking Association
- Does 1-30
- Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
- National Default Servicing Corporation, an Arizona corporation
- The Bank of New York Mellon a/k/a The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation a/k/a Bny Mellon
- The Reserve Development, LLC
defendant counsels
- Akerman
- Tiffany Bosco
- Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders
nature of claim: 290/over claims related to real property