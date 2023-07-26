Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Akerman and Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders on Tuesday removed a foreclosure lawsuit against Bank of America, Countrywide Home Loans Inc. and other defendants to Nevada District Court. The suit was filed by the Flangas Civil Law Firm on behalf of the Charles R. Ellis Living Trust. The case is 2:23-cv-01178, Rusty Brown, as Trustee of the Charles R. Ellis Living Trust et al v. National Default Servicing Corporation, an Arizona corporation et al.

Banking & Financial Services

July 26, 2023, 4:12 AM

Plaintiffs

Charles R. Ellis Living Trust, a Nevada Trust

Rusty Brown, as Trustee of the Charles R. Ellis Living Trust

Homeowner Relief Lawyers LLC

Flangas Law Offices

defendants

Nationstar Mortgage, LLC

Countrywide Home Loans Inc.

Bank of America, N.A., a National Banking Association

Does 1-30

Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

National Default Servicing Corporation, an Arizona corporation

The Bank of New York Mellon a/k/a The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation a/k/a Bny Mellon

The Reserve Development, LLC

defendant counsels

Akerman

Tiffany Bosco

Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders

nature of claim: 290/over claims related to real property