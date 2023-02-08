New Suit - Contract

RPM International subsidiary Rust-Oleum Corp. sued Radienz Living LLC and Awesome Products Inc. Tuesday in Kentucky Eastern District Court for alleged breach of contract. The lawsuit, brought by Swanson, Martin & Bell and Dinsmore & Shohl, accuses Radienz of unlawfully selling Rust-Oleum’s property to Awesome Products as part of a larger sale of a manufacturing facility. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00020, Rust-Oleum Corporation v. Radienz Living Chicago, LLC et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

February 08, 2023, 3:24 PM