New Suit - Product Liability

Becton Dickinson and C.R. Bard were slapped with a product liability lawsuit Tuesday in Illinois Northern District Court. The court case was brought by the Law Offices of Edward M. Farmer on behalf of a plaintiff who was allegedly injured by a defective PowerPort catheter implant. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-04141, Russow v. C.R. Bard, Inc. et al.

Health Care

June 28, 2023, 4:51 AM

Plaintiffs

Hiliary Russow

Plaintiffs

The Law Offices Of Edward M Farmer

defendants

Becton, Dickinson and Company

C.R. Bard, Inc.

Bard Access Systems, Inc.

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims