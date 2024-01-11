Who Got The Work

David Gevertz and Hannah Elizabeth Jarrells of Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz have entered appearances for Aparavi Software Corp. in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The suit was filed Nov. 27 in Georgia Northern District Court by Buckley Bala Wilson Mew on behalf of a service provider account executive who contends that he was wrongfully terminated after seeking accommodations for his Stage 4 colon cancer. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Mark H. Cohen, is 1:23-cv-05417, Russo v. Aparavi Software Corporation.

Technology

January 11, 2024, 10:02 AM

Plaintiffs

Bryan Russo

Plaintiffs

Buckley Balawilson Mew, LLP

Buckley Bala Wilson Mew, LLP

defendants

Aparavi Software Corporation

defendant counsels

Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA