News From Law.com International

Russian companies have been broadening their use of Hong Kong arbitration services since 2014, owing to the city's sanctions-neutral policy and common law legal system. But Russian courts' increasing use of injunctions to block overseas arbitrations, including a recent case in Hong Kong, could affect Russian companies' arbitrations in the city, according to international arbitration lawyers.

Asia Pacific

August 15, 2023, 4:47 AM

nature of claim: /