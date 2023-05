New Suit

USAA, a provider of insurance and financial services to U.S. military families, was hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Monday in Louisiana Middle District Court. The court action, concerning a dispute over applying for property insurance coverage, was filed by Johns Law Firm on behalf of James Russell. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00347, Russell v. United Services Automobile Association.

Insurance

May 08, 2023, 3:53 PM

Plaintiffs

James Russell

Plaintiffs

Johns Law Firm, PLLC

defendants

United Services Automobile Association

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute